Okpebholo Seeks State Of Emergency On Edo Central Roads

In pursuit of the fulfilment of his campaign promises, Senator Monday Okpebholo has appealed to the federal government to declare a state of emergency on roads in Edo Central senatorial district.

The lawmaker, who represents the people of Esanland in the 10th Senate on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), said his call is to prevent among others, the outbreak of epidemic in the state.

In a statement he made available to journalists yesterday, Okpebholo said animals and perishable goods being conveyed in vehicles sometimes die or get spoiled in transit and thrown into the communities by commuters thereby causing health hazards to his constituents.

The senator made particular references to the Okene-Auchi-Ekpoma-Benin Highway and the Ewu-Uromi-Agbor Expressway where vehicles get stuck for days over the deplorable condition of roads.

He said, “There is also the bigger fear of outbreak of epidemic. Animals being conveyed in most of the articulated trucks often get trapped for many days in the gridlock and thereafter die in transit. These dead animals get thrown into the communities along the highways. This is in addition to the perishable goods stuck in vehicles in the gridlocks.”

Okpebholo said the hardships experienced on the roads were severe and tough on the people and on the economy of the area, adding that Edo central is the gateway to South East, South-South, South-West and the northern part of the country.