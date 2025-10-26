Jude Bellingham scored and assisted for the first time in La Liga this season as Real Madrid overcame Barcelona in a breathless and fiery Clasico at the Bernabeu.

The England midfielder produced a defence-splitting through ball to tee up Kylian Mbappe for the 22nd-minute opener, before his 43rd-minute tap-in restored his side’s lead, five minutes after Fermin Lopez had levelled.

It was Bellingham’s fourth goal in five appearances in the clash between the league’s top two sides, with Xabi Alonso’s men moving five points clear of Barcelona as the game ended with clashes on the touchline.

Real lost all four Clasicos in all competitions last season, but from minute one set about breaching Barcelona’s high defensive line.

The hosts were awarded a penalty when Vinicius Jr went down inside the opening two minutes, but a video assistant referee (VAR) review determined the Real Madrid winger had kicked the leg of Lamine Yamal before he went down.

Ten minutes after VAR had ruled out a stunning 25-yard Mbappe volley from the edge of the box for a marginal offside, Bellingham spun away from Pedri before sliding a pass through to the French striker to slot past Wojciech Szczesny.

Madrid peppered Barca’s third-choice goalkeeper with shots, but were caught out by a 38th-minute counter-attack that ended with Marcus Rashford squaring for Fermin to equalise.

And more controversy followed as Hansi Flick’s side went behind again before the break.

Barcelona’s players felt Real defender Dean Huijsen fouled Pau Cubarsi as he tried to clear Eder Militao’s header across the face of goal, but Bellingham was left unmarked at the back post to score.

Mbappe was denied a second when he converted from another offside position following a magical team move started by Vinicius and Bellingham having his effort stopped.

The second half began with VAR intervening once again to award Los Blancos a debatable penalty when the ball inadvertently struck the hand of Eric Garcia as he slid in to challenge Bellingham and the rebound ricocheted back on to him.

Szczesny, though, produced a fine one-handed stop to keep out Mbappe’s spot-kick in the 52nd minute.

Bellingham then tapped in from Brahim Diaz’s low cross with 20 minutes remaining but, for a third time, Madrid were denied by an offside call.

The visitors struggled to test Real keeper Thibaut Courtois and the match ended in chaos with clashes on the touchline between the rivals.

Tempers flared after Pedri was shown a second yellow card for a lunge on Aurelien Tchouameni deep into injury-time.