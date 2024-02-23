Kylian Mbappe is reportedly set to receive a staggering world-record signing-on fee when he joins Real Madrid on a free transfer this summer.

Spanish radio station, COPE, report that the France captain will receive a signing on bonus of between €120-€150 million (£103m-£128m /$130m-$162m) across the period of his anticipated five-year-deal.

Marca reported on Monday that a deal is in place between Mbappe and the Madrid giants, although any public announcement is likely to be deferred while Los Blancos may still meet Paris Saint-Germain in this season’s Champions League.

A saga that has dragged on noisily for years appears close to drawing to a rather understated conclusion. After Mbappe made it known to PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi that he intended to leave on the expiration of his contract this summer, matters have been exceptionally quiet. Real Madrid, PSG and the player’s representatives are all seemingly intent on concluding the deal in the most diplomatic matter possible.

Mbappe looks set to take a pay cut when he signs on in the Spanish capital. But reports suggest he will be top earner on the Madrid roster with a bumper signing-on fee and a share of image rights serving to boost his overall earnings.

The 25-year-old will no doubt be looking to leave his native Paris on a high and will be eyeing silverware with PSG enjoying a commanding lead in Ligue 1 and a 2-0 advantage over Real Sociedad in the last 16 of the Champions League.