Toni Kroos will return to the Germany national team ahead of this summer’s European Championship, the Real Madrid midfielder confirmed on social media on Thursday.

Kroos, 34 — who retired from international football in 2021 — had revealed earlier this month that he was considering the move before Euro 2024, which will be hosted by Germany.

“Guys, short and painless: I will play for Germany again from March,” Kroos posted on Instagram.

“Why? Because I was asked by the national coach, I’m up for it and I’m sure that a lot more is possible with the team at the European Championships than most people believe!”

Kroos made 106 appearances for Germany between 2010 and 2021, scoring 17 goals, and was a key member of the team which won the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

He retired after facing criticism for his performances in Euro 2020, when Germany were eliminated by England in the round-of-16.

The midfielder has been in career-best for Real Madrid this season, helping them top the LaLiga table..