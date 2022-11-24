Media entrepreneur, author and chairman of the AW Network, Adebola Williams, has stepped up efforts at advancing the course of women and the girl-child in Africa in commemoration of International Day of the Girl Child.

Williams who has been doing this by embarking on a series of female gender-focused activities, starting from Nigeria, organised a private screening of the movie, Woman King, hosting the Consul General of France, Laurence Monmayrant, with girls from ten selected schools across Lagos.

The movie starring African-American actress Viola Davies, highlights the gallantry and exploits of inspired and empowered African women. ‘‘The world always tells women who they can be; it always wants to control women. It is, therefore, important that we have stories and symbols that show what you can become,’’ Williams said while speaking at the screening.

The media entrepreneur also gifted the girls copies of his book titled: African Power Girls. He said, “The reason why I wrote this book and the reason why I have shown you this film today is that I want you all to know that there is something great in you, and if you can express it, you will be a true African Power Girl”.

In another session with students of the African Leadership University, Kigali Campus, he highlighted several ways young women can build the equitable world they wish to see.