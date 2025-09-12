North East zonal director of the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN), Dahiru Garba Muhammad, has appealed to media practitioners to always exhibit due diligence and professionalism in performing their duties.

Muhammad gave the charge during an inspection of Gift FM, 104.5 in Jalingo, the Taraba State capital.

He said the visit was part of his official tour of stations in the region to assess the ongoing installation of solar panels provided by the North East Development Commission (NEDC) to deliver efficient public service.

Muhammad, who further emphasised the growing importance of digital content in modern broadcasting, stressed that Gift FM must strengthen its online presence to effectively reach broader audiences.

“This strategic shift is pivotal for the station‘s future, relevance and impact in the evolving media landscape,“ he said.

The station, which started operating in 2023, faced an epileptic power supply, which affected the smooth transmission of news and other programmes.

During an interactive session, the zonal director encouraged Gift FM staff members to develop meaningful content to serve the interests of Taraba residents. He said the station‘s establishment was purposefully geared towards serving the state.

The head of New Media, North East Zone, Yazid Abubakar, facilitated the training on the new media and urged the team to engage online audiences by frequently updating the station‘s social media accounts with exciting news content.

The general manager of Gift FM Jalingo, Emmanuel Jimmy, commended the zonal director and his team for the visit and promised to use the opportunity of the newly installed solar system in the station to sensitise the citizens on policies and programmes of the state and the country at large.

Meanwhile, the staff were trained on how to manage their operations on social media, with Hannah Akanta appointed head of the newly established unit.