Renowned medical experts including Consultant Nephrologist, Dr Ajith James and Consultant Transplant Surgeon, Mr Makis Laftsidis, will enlighten the public on the intricacies of kidney transplant at a webinar organised by Annomo Health in collaboration with UK largest Hospital Group, Circle Health Group.

The webinar hosted by the Chief Executive Officer of Annomo Health, Dr Chichi Menakaya has been scheduled to hold on Monday, October 31, 2022.

The session tagged: “Kidney Transplant: A Second Chance At Life” has been designed to throw more light on donors, processes and all issues that concern kidney transplant.

Annomo Health, a premium healthcare concierge service is a health-based outfit that initiated a free virtual webinar which started earlier in the year. The first edition held on 5th September, 2022 focused on Weight Loss Surgery which was closely followed by the second edition that dwelt on Kidney Failure on the 29th September, 2022 and then, ‘Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL) version held 6th October, 2022.

Most recently, Annomo Health also organised yet another webinar with the theme: “Skin Whitening and Cancer Risk” which was held Thursday, 20th October, 2022.

Announcing their decision to host the webinar, Chief Executive Officer of Annomo Health, Dr Chichi Menakaya stated that, the public and health workers will have a great opportunity to speak with one of the leading consultants in kidney issues.

According to Dr Menakaya, the aim of the webinar is to critically address the grey areas concerning donors, processes and other aspects of kidney transplant.

“I encourage the general public to join this free event. Time is 19:00pm BST (LONDON); 14:00pm EST,” Menakaya added.

She therefore, urged medical professionals, patients and the general public to be part of the webinar.

Dr. Chichi Menakaya is an award winning UK based Trauma and Orthopaedic Surgeon. She sits atop Annomo Health which provides a personalised patient pathways for clients seeking international healthcare worldwide with top medical hospitals and specialists while offering a luxury lifestyle concierge.

The Annomo Health CEO who grew under the tutelage of her father and a former Minister of Health under President Obasanjo, Dr. Timothy Ndubisi Menakaya said she created Annomo with the aim to offer health services that connects the best doctors or hospitals in a saturated healthcare market to the client based on experience, competency, efficacy, quality and at same time luxury.