The Sokoto state Police command have arrested a man, Nasiru Idris, in possession of over one hundred permanent voter’s cards belonging to different persons.

Briefing journalists at the Police Officers’ Mess, the Commissioner of Police, Mohammed Usaini Gumel said, the arrest was made possible following a credible intelligence in Sabon Birnin local government area of the state on October 10, 2022.

The Commissioner said the police was yet to trace the actual owners of the PVCs but have through investigation found out that the owners of the PVCs were not all residents of Sabon Birni where the suspect was arrested.

He called on members of the public, especially those with cases of missing PVCs to visit the command headquarters where copies of the PVCs will be displayed for owner’s identification and collection, before the unclaimed PVCs will be returned to the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

The commissioner said the prosecution of the suspect will be facilitated by the proofs and testimonies of owners who show up at the command headquarters to claim their PVCs.

ADVERTISEMENT

In another development, the commissioner also decorated seven newly promoted officers at the command with a charge to redouble their efforts in combating crimes.

Those promoted and decorated included: CP Sule Balarabe (Cross River); DCP Ibrahim Adamu, Admin. & Fin; ACP Hamza Ali( OC Medical); CSP Christopher D. Chiroma (SIB); CSP Mohammad Umar Tambuwal; CSP Muhammad I Muhammad (DPO Bado) and CSP Jibrin Haruna (Camp Commandant).

Meanwhile, four others, DSP Halidu Malam, OC Provost; DSP Ibrahim Ladan, DCO Arkilla; DSP Maidawa Atto, 2ic Achida and ASP Ibrahim Salihu, were retired after 35 years of selfless service with effect from November 16, 2022.