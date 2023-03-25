Known by the stage name, Aloy of Abuja, Mr. Kingsley Chimezie Oruonye Alozie was born on July 12, 1999 into the family of late Benjamin Chimezie Oruonye, of Amaeke Ibeku community, Umuahia North local government area of Abia State.

He had his primary and part of his secondary education in Urban Primary School 1 and Ibeku High school respectively, both in Umuahia. When Aloy’s dad died when he was in JSS 3 at the age of 16, he left the South East to settle in the North East state of Borno where he lived with his uncle, his dad’s younger brother.

While in Borno, he completed his secondary education, gained admission in the University of Maiduguri to read Chemistry Education after writing JAMB trice. He graduated with the batch of 2016/2017 and observed his mandatory national youth service in Akwa Ibom state in 2017/2018.

It however turned that he had a deep passion for entertainment, particularly in speaking. With his closeness to his mentor ( 2jenz ), whose real name is Abdu Smai Bulama a man he met during his days at Unimaid and actually taught him how to convert his talent to money, he met his turning point in life.

It was however difficult convincing his mother why he should pick event anchoring as a career, coming from a community where MCs were largely seen as jesters who get less pay for their job. His mum kicked, instead wanted him to do a “white collar” job in a bank, oil industry or government agency. He was persistent in telling her that his “hustle” will one day pay.

When he relocated to Abuja February 2019, he squatted with a friend, Omoba for about seven months, a very challenging period. He started meeting with senior colleagues who are already in the industry. Some of such persons include, Dr. Ayuba, Shortcut, Washington, Loud Voice, Chuks De General and other MCs who assisted in honing his skills to anchor events.

While he was in school, his passion for entertainment resonated as he spent more time in the faculty of art than his his own faculty of science. He spews funny words with ease and each time this happens, people usually roll in laughter.

At a point, he worked in the school radio, an opportunity that further helped him in defining his future. He drink, ears and breathes entertainment. It gives him joy. In fact, according to him, it is one thing you can wake him up in the middle of the night for and he will still put up a sterling performance.

He began to gain public visibility when he hosted the wedding ceremony of Mr. Yusuf Buhari, son of President Muhammadu Buhari who in 2021 got married to Zahra Bayero, the daughter of Nasiru Ado Bayero, the Emir of Bichi in Kano.

It was the eldest daughter of the Emir, Zainab who contacted Aloy for the assignment. After that very wedding which attracted high and mighty, he gained a big push, exposing him to other high profile weddings which he eventually anchored.

In 2022 alone, he hosted the wedding ceremonies of at least five governors’ children across the country. He hosted the wedding of daughter of Atiku Bagudu, Governor of Kebbi state. Others are wedding ceremonies of son Gov. Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State, Plateau state governor’s daughter, Kashim Shettima’s daughter whose father in the vice-president elect and a former governor of Borno State, and more.

In 2022, he also hosted the wedding ceremony of the daughter of Senior Pastor Paul Enenche of Dunamis International Gospel Centre Abuja as well well as the daughter of Boss Mustapha, Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

His major selling point is identifying what his client wants which according to him has helped him to fashion out a model that suits their taste for effective service.

“I discovered that my clients are people that want paparazzi kind of thing, people that want to get public visibility through intense media publicity before, during and after the wedding. So it became a task for me to make weddings go viral”, he said. “You book me as your MC, your wedding is definitely going viral because so many people know me on social media, with my network of influencers and the wedding industry”.

He has hosted over 200 weddings of people from all over the world, including Canada, UK, US and more when they returned home because of his social media millage.

There is hardly any part of this country he has not been to to host good and amazing wedding. He has been to Maiduguri, Gombe, Katsina, Kwara, Lagos, Port Harcourt, Delta, Imo, Enugu, and more.

He is advising everyone in the entertainment value chain to firmly believe in themselves, as no one is ready to invest in anyone with low self-esteem. He wants them to believe in their craft, find a definite style out of many, without necessarily being someone else. “If you find your style, the world will come to you, people will come to you. So my advice for them is to work really hard but while working hard, you should be smart because it pays more to work smart. The find your feet and do your thing”.

Some of his biggest clients are the governors’ children not that they have the money to pay but because of the opportunities that came afterwards. They reached him through his Instagram handle because of his good followership and post engagements.

He sees as a big challenge the inability of people to adapt to new ideas but consistent push will have them accept it, referring to when he started creating contents and people never took him seriously, wondering why he was combining event anchoring with content creation. He was called uncomplimentary names, like “Aloy the speaker”, “content creator” but today, people pay him to teach them content creation. He never gave up.

When he first indicated interest to do MC job, the highest he was paid was N20,000 but now, he is paid as much as one million Naira.

On how the future looks like for him, he expresses optimism that the sky will be his starting point. He is also hopeful that he will mentor other ones in the industry, the same way he was mentored too.

The young showbiz giant whose height is yet to be determined is also a professional actor and amazing TV host.