Meet Rear Admiral Ogalla, 24th Chief Of Naval Staff And 2nd From South-East  

Rear Admiral Emmanuel I. Ogalla was on Monday night appointed as the 24th Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) by President Bola Tinubu.

He succeeds Vice Admiral Auwal Zubairu Gambo, the 23rd CNS.

Rear Admiral Ogalla, who hails from Enugu State, is a member of 39 Regular Course of the Nigeria Defence Academy (NDA).

He is the second-ever Chief of Naval Staff of Igbo extraction after the 12th CNS – Rear Admiral

Allison Amaechina Madueke incidentally from the same Enugu State like Ogalla – who served in that capacity from November 1993 to August 1994.

Before his appointment, Rear Admiral Ogalla was the Director Lessons Learnt at NHQ (PPLANS).