Subsidy Removal: Federal Govt, Labour Fix 2 Months To Implement Resolutions

The federal government and the organised labour have agreed to sort out issues on the implementation of the resolutions reached on fuel subsidy removal within the next eight weeks.

The government and labour, comprising the Nigeria nLabour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) had adjourned meeting two weeks ago after jointly drawing up seven resolutions and three agreements to be perfected for the welfare of workers and other Nigerians.

President Bola Tinubu, during his inauguration on May 29, had re-echoed government’s decision to remo