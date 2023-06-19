Tuesday, June 20, 2023
Read in Hausa
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Subsidy Removal: Federal Govt, Labour Fix 2 Months To Implement Resolutions

Constitute presidential c'ttee to work on demands

by Jonathan Nda-Isaiah and Olakunle Olasanmi
5 hours ago
in News, Cover Stories
Subsidy Removal
Share on WhatsAppShare on FacebookShare on TwitterTelegram

The federal government and the organised labour have agreed to sort out issues on the implementation of the resolutions reached on fuel subsidy removal within the next eight weeks.

The government and labour, comprising the Nigeria nLabour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) had adjourned meeting two weeks ago after jointly drawing up seven resolutions and three agreements to be perfected for the welfare of workers and other Nigerians.

President Bola Tinubu, during his inauguration on May 29, had re-echoed government’s decision to remo