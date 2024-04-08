MegaMillions Naija Lotteries has congratulated three winners of jackpots totalling $3.54 billion in the past three months.

MegaMillions Naija Lotteries is the Nigerian re-seller for both US-based Powerball and Mega Millions Lotteries which are two of the world biggest lotteries.

“As a company, and partner of Mega Millions, we congratulate the winners. Just imagine that the winners could have been any of the Nigerian players of our our jackpot,” Mega Millions Naija, Brands manager, Chidi Ezeilo, said in a statement.

“The possibilities are there to win these millions. We invite Nigerians to keep playing, knowing that they could be that top prize winner.”

Mr. Ezeilo assured players that their participation in the lotteries would not only be convenient but would also be safeguarded against potentially fraudulent activities through the enhanced security features of the MegaMillions Naija Lotteries platform.

According to him, the platform’s commitment to transparency and security establishes a trustworthy environment for lottery enthusiasts to enjoy their gaming experience while having the assurance that their claims were protected.

“MegaMillions Naija Lotteries platform ensures that every players tickets are tied to their digital ID which removes the risk of missing out on their wins because of lost tickets,” he assured.

The global media has been abuzz with news of the N1.13 billion winning that made headlines in New York Times, CNN, among others.

MegaMillions Jackpot which was announced March 26, 2024 and Yanira Alvarez, a Californian that won the July 2023 $1.08 billion Powerball jackpot but her identity revealed just this year.

On Friday 29 March 2024, Powerball officials identified Yanira Alvarez as the Californian who won the $1.08bn Powerball jackpot last year, satisfying a requirement under state law.

She was publicly named a little more than a year after Edwin Castro, a Powerball player also from California, was identified as having taken home the world’s largest ever lottery prize: $2.04 billion.

Early on Sunday, a winning Powerball jackpot winner of $1.33 billion winner emerged in Oregon breaking a 40-week drought since a player in Michigan $842 million grand prize on New Year’s day.

“A single winning ticket for this March 26, 2024, Mega Millions jackpot was sold in New Jersey. It was the fifth largest Mega Millions jackpot ever, and the eighth largest U.S. jackpot overall,” the Lotteries statement had read. The Powerball lotteries jackpot presently stands at $1.23 billion, and Nigerians have been invited to play for it by visiting the company’s web platform of mobile app.

