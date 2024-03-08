As the celebration of International Women’s Day 2024 reverberates with discussions surrounding women’s struggles around the world, one issue taking centerstage is Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS), affecting countless women globally.

Initiated by conversations on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), it’s evident that a substantial portion of the populace remains unaware of PCOS, its symptoms, and its ramifications.

In response to the pressing need for heightened awareness, the Department of Clinical Nutrition and Dietetics at Fernandez Hospital, in collaboration with the India Association for Parenteral and Enteral Nutrition (IAPEN), Telangana Chapter, orchestrated a significant endeavour. Their Continuing Medical Education (CME) program, titled “PCOS Management: From Diagnosis to Well-Being: Recent Updates,” aimed to bridge knowledge gaps among healthcare professionals.

The CME, attended by approximately 100-120 dietetic professionals, including practising dietitians from Hyderabad and Secunderabad, nutrition faculty, students, and dietetic interns, emerged as a beacon of enlightenment.

Dr. Latha Sashi, Chief Dietitian & HOD at Fernandez Hospital, expressed delight in partnering with IAPEN to convene the 2024 CME. She highlighted the collaboration’s multidisciplinary approach, encompassing experts in obstetrics, gynaecology, physiotherapy, dietetics, and critical care, all dedicated to enhancing PCOS management.

Central to the CME’s discussions were pivotal topics such as hormonal imbalances, nutrient management, and exercise regimes tailored to improve insulin sensitivity in PCOS patients. A diverse array of experts

delivered enlightening insights, offering updates and evidence-based knowledge to attendees.

Addressing recent advancements in PCOS diagnosis, nutritional interventions, lifestyle modifications, and the crucial role of holistic well-being in PCOS management, the CME epitomised a comprehensive approach towards tackling this prevalent syndrome.

Through initiatives like the CME, Fernandez Hospital and its collaborators were not only fostering awareness but also empowering healthcare professionals to better understand and manage PCOS. As International Women’s Day prompts reflection on women’s health struggles, initiatives like these serve as critical stepping stones and eye-opener towards a healthier, more informed future for women worldwide.