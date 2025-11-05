Actress Mercy Johnson has called for the immediate release of Samuel Ojeagwu, the brother of actress Regina Daniels, who was reportedly arrested in the instruction of Senator Ned Nwoko.

Johnson expressed her concerns over the circumstances of Ojeagwu’s detention, highlighting his continued confinement without access to visitors or family for over 48 hours.

In a passionate post on her Instagram stories, Johnson condemned what she described as “pretended justice” and questioned the legality of Ojeagwu’s arrest, which took place amid growing tensions between Nwoko and Daniels, his wife.

She wrote, “The worst form of injustice is pretended justice. A child was arrested, no one can or has been allowed to see him for 2 days, he was flown from Lagos to Abuja and is allegedly being taken to court from the airport…how did we get here? Nigeria…wow #whereissamuel #freesamuelojeagwu.”

Reports suggest that Regina Daniel’s brother, also known as “Sammy” was detained without clear charges or official statements.

This comes at a time when the marriage between Nwoko and Daniels, one of Nigeria’s most talked-about celebrity couples, is reportedly facing difficulties with allegations of domestic violence and drug abuse.

This new development has further fueled public interest in the family’s affairs.