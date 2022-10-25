The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has elected Otunba Francis Meshioye as its 11th president of the council.

The election took place at the just concluded 50th annual general meeting held in Lagos. This followed the completion of the successful four-year tenure of Engr. Mansur Ahmed.

MAN, in a release to LEADERSHIP, said MAN is an advocacy group with a vision to be the key driver for industrialisation, sustainable Economic Growth and Development in Nigeria and was established in 1971 as an umbrella prganisation to protect and project the interest of manufacturing industries in Nigeria.

“It is a focal point for communication and consultation between industry on the one hand, and the government and general public on the other,” it said.

It stated that newly elected president, Otunba Francis Meshioye, is the executive director, JMG Limited and some other business corporations, amongst which are, JMG Power Generators Limited, Jamara Operations Limited, Octopus Microfinance Bank and ET & F Investment Limited, saying, he is on the board of government parastatal and member of several government Committees.

“Prior to becoming president of the Association, he served as chairman of Infrastructure Committee; chairman of MAN Ikeja Branch; chairman, Finance and Establishment Committee and Vice President, Lagos Zone of the Association,” he said.

The newly elected president is due will bring his wealth of experiences in the Management of Corporate organisations to bear on the leadership of over 2,500 membership organisation.

To the firm, “he is an Alumnus of the Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA) where he obtained Masters degree in Business administration (MBA) in Technology, Marketing and Business Strategy. He also holds a Master’s Degree in International Management as well as a Law Degree, both from University of Liverpool, England.”