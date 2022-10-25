Allianz Nigeria has recently settled the insurance claim of award-winning skit maker and public figure, Emmanuel Chukwuemeka Ejekiru, popularly known as ‘Oga Sabinus.’

This allows the skit maker to get a replacement of his crashed car without paying any money from his pocket.

He was in the news a few weeks ago when his new Mercedes Benz GLE 450 SUV was involved in a road crash. The vehicle was a write off, but thankfully, there were no fatalities.

In a video now gone viral posted on the Instagram page of the Auto Dealership, JB Autos, Oga Sabinus expressed his satisfaction that the claim was settled promptly, with the help of his intermediary, Autocheck.

He praised Allianz Nigeria for offering authentic and reliable car insurance products, encouraging viewers to insure with such a reputable insurance provider.

Allianz Nigeria is part of the Allianz Group, one of the leading integrated financial services providers worldwide.

“Our ambition is to accompany you in life – giving you everything you need to have the courage to go forward”, explained, the head of Reputation and Transformation at Allianz Nigeria, Kanma Ekpe.

He noted that, whereas this may come as news to some, Allianz is very serious about settling insurance claims of its customers. “In 2021, we paid out N2bn in claims out of the N5bn in insurance premiums we wrote,” he said.

Allianz offers its 126 million customers in more than 70 countries a wide range of products, services, and solutions in insurance and asset management.

In Nigeria, Allianz is licensed to operate as a composite insurance company.