Lionel Messi has received his first individual MLS postseason award as he was named to the league’s Best XI this season.

MLS has announced their Best XI for the 2024 campaign, highlighting the top performers from the league in 2024.

Picking out three defenders, four midfielders, four forwards and the top goalkeeper, the group is made up of some of MLS’ most elite and talented players.

The 2024 Best XI includes 10 members of the 2024 MLS All-Star squad, three individual award winners in MLS Goalkeeper of the Year Kristijan Kahlina, Golden Boot winner Christian Benteke and Defender of the Year Steven Moreira.

Goalkeeper: Kristijan Kahlina (Charlotte FC)

Defenders: Steven Moreira (Columbus Crew), Yeimar Gomez (Seattle Sounders), Jordi Alba (Inter Miami)

Midfielders: Luciano Acosta (FC Cincinnati), Riqui Puig (LA Galaxy), Evander (Portland Timbers).

Attackers: Denis Bouanga (LAFC), Lionel Messi (Inter Miami), Christian Benteke (D.C. United), Cucho Hernandez (Columbus Crew)