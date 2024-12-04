Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti says Kylian Mbappe’s decision to hand the penalty-taking duties to Jude Bellingham was not a sign of “insecurity.”

Several days after Mbappe’s penalty miss for Madrid against Liverpool in the Champions League, the Frenchman handed over the spot-kick duties to team-mate Bellingham against Getafe last weekend. Ahead of Wednesday’s trip to Athletic Club in La Liga, manager Ancelotti says the 25-year-old’s delegating actions were an “act of responsibility and selflessness”, rather than a dereliction of duty.

He told reporters ahead of facing Athletic Club: “Tomorrow (Wednesday) they will choose both, Bellingham or Mbappe. I think this is not a matter of debate. Mbappe’s action in the penalty with Getafe is an image in which one can see some insecurity, but we see it as an act of responsibility and selflessness and these are two very important aspects for us.

The selflessness of a great talent like Mbappe is an act that we value very highly.”

Mbappe has struggled to live up to the hype since swapping Paris Saint-Germain for Madrid this summer. A return of 10 goals in 19 games is not to be sniffed at but some would have expected more from the France international. Bellingham did admit Mbappe is under “huge” pressure at the Spanish giants but it seems Ancelotti is actively trying to ease that pressure on him.