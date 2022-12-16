With 62 games now done and dusted, just two matches are yet to be played at the World Cup in Qatar: the third-place playoff between Croatia and Morocco on Saturday, and then the small matter of the final itself between Argentina and defending champions France 24 hours later.

Lionel Messi has already vowed that, win or lose, this will be his last World Cup match for the Albiceleste, and the stage is certainly set for the 35-year-old forward to go out on the ultimate high.

However, France are equally keen to become the championship’s first back-to-back winners since the great Brazil sides of 1958 and 1962, and Les Bleus also boast their very own talismanic superstar in Kylian Mbappe, who they hope will spur them on in their quest.

But as well as the World Cup itself, there are also still a number of individual prizes on the line, as the Golden Boot, Golden Glove and Golden Ball awards will be handed out after the final concludes on Sunday. Indeed, all three could still be decided over the course of the two games remaining, given the various players left in the running.