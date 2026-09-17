Minister of Power, Joseph Tegbe, said government will continue to implement national metering policies as it will promote more accurate billing, improve transparency and ensure that electricity consumers are charged based on measured consumption.

Tegbe, also said that ongoing power sector reforms will provide necessary buffer to vulnerable Nigerians, as he dismissed insinuation that government is contemplating tariff increase.

Tegbe, stated this while speaking after commissioning a 3MW captive solar hybrid power project at the University of Abuja, now known as Yakubu Gowon University, describing service improvement and universal metering as key priorities of the Ministry.

The clarification comes amid renewed political interpretation of the minister’s comment on possible subsidy removal on electricity and concerns over a possible further tariff adjustment.

The minister, however, stressed that tariff increases are not an immediate consideration, with the government instead concentrating on improving service delivery and strengthening consumer confidence.

While the administration continues to examine reforms to the electricity subsidy framework as part of efforts to address the sector’s longstanding financial challenges, the government has maintained that such reforms must consider the needs of vulnerable consumers.

The federal government said its broader objective is to establish a financially sustainable, investment-friendly electricity market capable of supporting infrastructure development, improving generation and distribution, and delivering more reliable power to households, businesses, and public institutions.

According to him, there is no immediate plans to increase electricity tariffs, assuring Nigerians that its priority is to improve service delivery, expand access to reliable electricity, and accelerate universal metering across the country.

“There are no immediate plans to increase electricity tariffs. Our goal is to build a commercially viable power sector while protecting vulnerable consumers,” the minister said.

The newly commissioned project is designed to provide stable and cleaner electricity to the university community of approximately 58,726 students, significantly reducing the institution’s reliance on diesel-powered generators.

Developed by the Rural Electrification Agency (REA) under Phase II of the Energising Education Programme (EEP), the project comprises a 3.3MWp solar array, 3MW AC output and a 2MWh battery storage system, supported by dedicated grid supply outside solar generation hours.

The project also includes installing 388 solar-powered streetlights across the campus, improving visibility and security while creating a safer environment for students and staff to study and move around the university after dark.

The minister said the commissioning highlights the federal government’s broader commitment to improving the quality and reliability of electricity supply while pursuing reforms that will strengthen the long-term sustainability of the power sector.

He explained that the administration is focused on addressing the structural and financial challenges confronting the sector while ensuring that improvements in electricity supply are matched by greater efficiency and accountability across the value chain.