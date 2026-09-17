Fresh tension has gripped the Mambilla Plateau in Sardauna Local Government Area of Taraba State following reports of killings and the destruction of houses in Mbamnga District of rhe area.

Scores were allegedly killed including the reported shooting of a Department of State Services (DSS) personnel, even as residents were said have deserted their communities.

LEADERSHIP reports that, the development has heightened fears of renewed violence in the volatile area, with stakeholders calling for the immediate deployment of additional security personnel to prevent further escalation and to avert a recurrence of the deadly clashes recorded on the plateau in 2017.

LEADERSHIP gathered that, a man identified as Isa Toungo Ardo was reportedly killed in Mbamnga, while several houses were also said to have been burnt and destroyed during the latest unrest.

The reported killing of the DSS operative, name withheld has further raised concerns among residents and stakeholders, who are demanding urgent intervention by the security agencies to prevent the situation from deteriorating.

The Sardauna Local Government Stakeholders Forum, Barr. Gebon Timothy Kataps, in a statement, described the reported incident in Mbara Village, Mbamnga District, as unfortunate and appealed to the residents to remain calm.

The forum Chairman, who is the Secretary to the Taraba State Government, urged residents, irrespective of ethnic or religious affiliation to exercise restraint and avoid spreading rumours or making statements capable of inflaming tensions.

He also called on traditional rulers, religious leaders, parents and youth leaders to prevail on their followers and wards to embrace dialogue.

“Anger and rumour must not destroy the decades of brotherhood we have built,” the statement said.

The stakeholders further warned that lawlessness would not be tolerated, saying security agencies had been notified and were on ground to restore normalcy.

The forum further urged residents to cooperate with security agencies and traditional institutions and go about their lawful activities without fear.

He appealed to residents to sheath their swords and embrace peace, and urged all parties to refrain from actions capable of aggravating the situation.

However, the chairman of Sardauna Local Government Council, Hon. Mohammed Umar, said the situation had returned to normal, insisting that residents were going about their activities without fear.

“For now, there is no problem at the moment. Normalcy has returned and the people are going about their activities without fear,” Umar said.

On the reported killings, including that of the DSS personnel, the council chairman disclosed that four suspects had so far been arrested and that investigation is ongoing.

He did not provide further details on the identities of the suspects or the circumstances surrounding the reported death of the DSS operative.

Confirming the incident, the the State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Victor Mshelizah said “I cannot confirm or denied the killing of the DSS personnel, because I work with the Nigeria Police Force.

“The DSS has not reach out yet on The development. And you know thr network in Gembu in terrible.

“But as at yesterday evening, the situation was under control and normalcy has been returned and a curfew has been placed.

“Once I ascertain the number of casualty, with the permission of the DSS, we will make it public,” ASP Mshelizah said.

According to the Command’s PPRO, the Commissioner of Police has since directed the reenforcement of personnel to rhe locality for absolute peace.