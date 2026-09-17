The mutilated corpse of a woman has been discovered near a stream in the Wildlife Park Forest Reserve in Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The discovery was reportedly made at about 9:30 a.m. on Thursday after security operatives were alerted to the incident.

According to security sources, the woman’s family members had launched a search for her after she failed to return home.

The search reportedly led to the discovery of her body near a stream within the forest reserve.

The corpse was said to have sustained injuries consistent with machete cuts on the arm and face.

A staff member of the park, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorised to comment on the incident, said workers discovered the body and immediately contacted security operatives.

He said, “We woke up and discovered the body and immediately contacted the security operatives.

“The security personnel came to the scene and commenced their initial assessment while efforts were made to establish what happened.”

Security authorities have reportedly commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the woman’s death and are working to determine whether criminal elements were involved in the incident.

However, efforts to reach security operatives for official confirmation were unsuccessful as of the time of filing this report.

The identity of the deceased and further details surrounding the incident were not immediately available.