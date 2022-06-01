Talent and brand manager, Michael Nwabufor, popularly known as Mike Premium, has called out Friesland Foods Wamco Nigeria PLC and UAC Foods, the makers of Peak Milk and Gala Sausage roll respectively, for improper use of the intellectual property of famous Nigerian comedian and skit maker, Chukwuemeka Emmanuel, better known as Oga Sabinus.

In a series of posts on his Instagram page, Mike Premium alleged that Friesland Foods on May 24 used the phrase “Something Hooge” coined by Oga Sabinus to advertise their product in a post on their Instagram page while also accusing UAC Foods of unauthorised use of Oga Sabinu’s animated image in an advert for Gala Sausage roll.

In documents provided by Mike Premium, the phrase “Something Hooge” coined by his client, Oga Sabinus, is trademarked and it amounts to copyright infringement to use it without getting proper consent .

In a cease and desist notice filed by his lawyer, Stanley Alieke, Mike Premium is demanding N1billion from Friesland Foods and N100 million from UAC Foods as damages for unauthorised use of his client, Oga Sabinu’s intellectual property.

In his words, “content creators generally referred to as skit makers, just like every other creative, put in a lot of work and it’s disrespectful to use their intellectual properties without authorization. Sabinus is my client and it is my duty to protect my talents that’s why I am taking this step.

“Sabinus is not the one demanding the money; it is the management requesting the money. It’s time to hold the brands that use our materials without any form of compensation, payment, or a contract agreement knowing full well that intellectual property theft and infringement is a punishable offences by the law,” he added

Michael Nwabufo Obinna also known as Mike Premium is a seasoned talent and brand manager, activist and CEO of Mike Premium Agency. He manages top talents and brands like Oga Sabinus, BrainJotter, Frodd, Kiriku, Diva Gold, Lord Lamba and Father DMW, among others.