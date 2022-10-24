Airstrikes executed by the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has destroyed terrorists’ logistics base and a meeting venue with scores killed in Borno and Zamfara States.

According to military sources, the Air Component of Operation HADARIN DAJI (OPHD) killed several terrorists and destroyed their logistics base at Maradun local government area of Zamfara State.

The operation was carried out after credible intelligence revealed that a prominent terrorist leader simply known as Halilu in Maradun LGA of Zamfara State had scheduled an early-morning meeting with some of his foot soldiers in the area.

“The intelligence had also revealed the location and exact position of his logistic base where he and his cohorts usually store their ammunitions, vehicles, motorcycles, and other ill-gotten loots,” the source said.

The source added that after days and weeks of sustained Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance missions over the two locations and verifying the intelligence to be credible, “NAF aircraft were, in the early hours of 21 October 2022, scrambled to strike the location of the meeting and the logistics base.”

He said both locations were simultaneously struck in several passes, adding that a huge fireball was observed by the pilots after the strike on the logistics base, “an indication that the location might have contained some inflammable substance.”

He noted that the Battle Damage Assessment further revealed the meeting location and the logistic base to be destroyed.

“Feedback from locals also confirmed that several terrorists were eliminated as a result of the air strike on the meeting location, though it remains uncertain if Halilu was also killed in the strikes,” he said.

Halilu according to intelligence is a high-profile arms trafficker responsible for supply of arms to all other terrorists in Zamfara and Katsina States.

“He is known to usually operate around Sububu, Anka (Bayan Daji) and Bayan Ruwa axis in Zamfara State.

“Halilu is also said to be the wealthiest terrorist operating in Zamfara State and believed to be responsible for several kidnappings, cattle rustling and other terrorist activities,” he added.

The senior officer said similar strikes were also undertaken by NAF aircraft under the Air Component of Operation Hadin Kai in Borno State on October 21, 2022 after intelligence confirmed the movement of seven gun trucks in Tunbum Aliyu near Lake Chad, a terrorist location Southwest of Maiduguri, Borno State capital.

He said the location was subsequently struck after several passes resulting to the destruction of gun-trucks and elimination of several terrorists.

Furthermore, on October 23, 2022, the Air Component also undertook air interdiction missions in terrorists’ enclaves in Abulum and Njibul both near Sambisa Forest where several terrorists were observed to be hibernating.

“After it was confirmed that the location was active, the go-ahead to simultaneously strike the 2 locations was given,” a source revealed.

He added that NAF aircraft were immediately dispatched to carry out the strike on the locations which was adjudged successful as several terrorists were eliminated while others were injured or seen scampering for safety.

However, the Director of Public Relations and Information (DOPRI), Air Cdre Edward Gabkwet, who confirmed the airstrikes did not provide further details.