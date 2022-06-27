Operatives of the Nigerian Army stationed in Bayelsa State at the weekend launched a raid on the camps of suspected oil thieves and militants at Igbematoro and Azuzuama communities of Southern Ijaw local government area of the state.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the raid, which was conducted by men of 5 Brigade of the Nigerian Army, also combed the crude oil pipeline route along the Obama flow station, Kolo creeks and Brass areas of the state.

A senior military source said the operation was also targeted at tackling the operations of some known militants involved in setting up illegal bunkering camps in communities of Southern Ijaw and some other illegal activities.

Another source claimed the operation was targeted at arresting a known militant leader over his alleged shady activities but he escaped with his boys through the creeks when he was alerted about the impending military raid.

It was gathered that the shrine allegedly being used to administer oaths on youths during recruitment into the illegal bunkering activities by the suspected militant leader was destroyed and many other items including military camouflage, mobile phones and military boots were seized.

Indigenes of the Igbematoru community, however, cried out over alleged military occupation of the area thereby causing panic and desertion by indigenes over fear of indiscriminate arrest.

An indigene of Igbematoru, who pleaded anonymity, however told our correspondent yesterday that the area was calm as the military men had retreated from the community as at yesterday morning.

The situation is calm now. We are peace loving community and would not want soldiers to occupy our area.”

Attempts to get the spokesman of the 16 Brigade of the Nigerian Army and the Joint Military Task Force to speak on the development proved abortive as no one showed signs of denying or confirming the development.