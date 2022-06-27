Guild of Civil Societies and Media Executives for Equity, Justice and Transparency in Nigeria (GOCMEJ), has commended the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-General Faruk Yahaya, for his strategic leadership, foresight, re-invigoration and enhanced internal working mechanisms of the Nigerian Army like never before.

A statement signed by the president of the guild, Omoba Kenneth Aigbegbele, and secretary, James Okoronkwo, said General Yahaya had inspired men and officers alike to professionally give allegiance, patriotism and loyalty to the country; “in spite of the enormous challenges of the 21st century, which include terrorism, kidnapping, herdsmen/farmers clashes, oil pipeline vandalism, cultism, among others”.

The group commended the high rating approval of professionalism, rule of law, welfare, training provisions of officers, and military strategy adopted against insurgency and “the institutional capacity development currently taking place in the Nigerian Army which has drawn a global appraise from the international community”.

The statement noted that the change in management and paradigm shift being witnessed in the army was as a result of the ferocity, dismantling and decimating of the Boko Haram insurgents by the Faruk leadership, vision and mission statement to make Nigeria safe and secure, while adhering to the rules of engagements and international best practices.

The statement added that human capital development had become a front burner of the Nigerian Army’s cardinal focus as training and retraining had become the order of the day, while officers and men attended courses even beyond Nigerian shores, to enhance their capacity.

“The Chief of Army Staff has also changed the narrative in improved conditions of work, office environment, welfare policies, and rehabilitation of the barracks across the country; the acquisition of military accoutrements and the rebranding of the image of the Nigerian Army.

“The guild also took cognizance of the recent new set of command structures put in place, battalions, brigades and departments established to keep up with the latest development across the globe and cyber-security and training in asymmetrical warfare of the military.

“This set of new initiative is today responsible for the smooth running and civil-military relationship enjoyed by Nigerians today, which translates to respect for human rights and other standards of engagement entrenched in the Nigerian Army towards its various publics.

“The guild asserted that it is noteworthy that the high morale and esprit-de-corps enjoyed by the officers and men of the Nigerian Army is unrivalled.