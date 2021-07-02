By effectively harnessing and maximising its plethora of wealth buried in various parts of the country through sustainable mining, Nigeria will not only become less dependent on crude oil as a major revenue earner, millions of job opportunities will be created for the citizens, among other benefits to the economy, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo (SAN) has said.

Osinbajo stated this yesterday at the maiden edition of the (virtual) Strategic Engagement on Sustainable Mining Titled: “Resurrecting Our Buried Prosperity” in Abuja.

In his recorded keynote address delivered at the conference, the vice president in a statement issued by his media aide, Laolu Akande, said effective collaboration among all levels of government to ensure the proper regulation of mining activities will ensure that the country fully reaps the rewards from its largely untapped wealth.

Noting that mining revenues go to the federation account and is shared among the federal government, states and local governments, he said, “the federal government cannot effectively regulate mining without actively, and deliberately working with states, local governments and mineral-producing communities.”