Niger State Governor Mohammed Bago has advocated measures to check fake news on social media and its attendant effect on the peace of the nation.

The governor spoke after he was decorated as the Grand Patron of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, (NUJ) Niger State Council by the national president of the NUJ, Comrade Chris Isiguzo.

He said incidents of fake news powered through social media need to be censored as they are inimical to the development of the nation.

Bago described the role of journalism as vital to the development of any society as journalists have helped in shaping democracy in Nigeria through their reportage.

He said as the fourth estate of the realm, journalists should carry out their duties as watchdogs of society and ensure objectivity in their reports.

He called for the introduction of censorship on social media content to check the spread of fake news and hate speech.

Isiguzo lauded the governor’s transformative strides in areas of infrastructure, healthcare, agriculture, good governance and education.

NUJ chairman in Niger State, Comrade Abu Nmodu, said they were at the Government House to strengthen synergy with the state government.