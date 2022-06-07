Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Zubairu Dada, has donated food and other essential household items worth millions of naira to Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs’) camps in four local government areas of Niger State.

The beneficiaries were displaced bandits and terrorists operating in the affected councils

ADVERTISEMENT

Among the items presented to the IDPs included bags of rice, vegetable oil, salt, seasoning, tin tomatoes as well as detergents.

The items which were in continuation of humanitarian effort of the minister in collaboration with the National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA were presented to IDPs Camps in Shiroro, Rafi, Munya and Paikoro Local Government Areas of Niger State.

Presenting the items to some of the beneficiaries in Gwada IDPs’ camp, Ambassador Dada, represented by his special adviser, Dr. Abdullahi Bala Isa, said the aim of the gesture was to reduce the hardship faced by the IDPs due to displacement.

In a press statement by her special assistant, Ibrahim Aliyu, the minister commended the IDPs for their patience and assured them of the federal government’s commitment to ending banditry and other criminal activities across the country.

Dada promised to continue to provide every necessary support to them.

The head of operation of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) in charge of Niger and Kwara States, Hajiya Zainab Suleiman Sa’idu, appreciated the minister whom she said contacted the agency for the humanitarian support.

She assured the beneficiaries of justice in the distribution of the items.

On behalf of the four benefiting local government areas, the secretary of Shiroro local government area, Mr. Adamu Kefas, thanked the minister and NEMA for the gesture.