The Federal Ministry of Environment is collaborating with other government ministries, departments, agencies as well as the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited together with other key stakeholders to design the transition into the use of low-sulphur fuels in the country.

Minister of Environment, Balarabe Abbas Lawal who revealed this during the commemoration of the Third International Day of Clean Air for Blue Skies in Abuja, explained that the day was set aside by the United Nations to emphasis the importance of clean air.

Lawal said the event offered the ministry and its partners an important opportunity to reflect on the dangers of air pollution, renew dedication to sustainable practices as well as work collectively to ensuring that present and future generation enjoy cleaner and healthier air.

The minister expressed worry that air pollution is globally recognised as the leading environmental health risk causing over 7 million deaths annually.

He added that it air pollution is more dangerous than malaria and HIV/AIDS, lamenting that Nigeria shares this burden of through cases like stroke, heart diseases, lung cancer, pneumonia, cataract, dementia and many other diseases.

While emphasising the commitment of the President Bola Tinubu’s administration to promoting clean air by discouraging the importation of old vehicles and encouraging local manufacturing as well as advancing the adoption of alternative fuels such as CNG and LNG, the minister revealed that the ministry was advancing policies that will protect children and youths.

“Federal ministry of environment is advancing a national policy on Air Quality Management alongside the Youth-led National Clean Air Programme under the slogan #BreathEasyNigeria.

“With support from the Peadiatric Association of Nigeria, UNDP, Bhushan Energy and Environmental Services, we are raising awareness using credible data and engaging young people whose fragile lungs deserve protection.

While advising that citizens should commit to conscious choices that reduces air pollution especially in their daily activities at home, Lawal also charged the participants to keep in mind that the international day was aimed at raising public awareness on the essential role of clean air in survival, productivity as well as growth and environmental sustainability.

In his introductory message, the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Mahmud Adam Kambari stated that the event symbolized Nigeria’s commitment to tackling air pollution through policy reforms, public sensitisation, and the adoption of cleaner technologies.

He said the occasion will witness the official launch of the National Clean Air Programme and the unveiling of the #BreatheEasyNigeria Campaign.

“Today, we are witnessing groundbreaking innovative solutions that make it easier for every Nigerian to get involved in our mission to tackle air pollution. Together, we can turn the tide on this silent killer. Let’s work together and Breathe Easily”, Kambari appealed.