The Federal Ministry of Arts, Culture and Creative Economy in collaboration with non-governmental organisation, Photizo Life Foundation (Organizers of African Hair Summit) hosted the 2025 edition of the annual Creativity Week, which had as the theme “Transforming World, Promoting Sustainable Development”.

The ceremony which turned out to be a successful collaboration with the Ministry, was organized by Adanna Ifeoma Enwezor, founder of the African Hair Summit as part of their annual schools community training program to encourage creativity amongst the youth opening up opportunities for them in the natural hair industry in Africa. This ceremony took place at the main hall of Stella Maris College, Life camp Abuja with over 250 students, and also had in attendance dignitaries from the arts and creative sector and parents of the students who were also active guests.

In his opening remarks, the Director overseeing the office of the Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Arts, Culture and Creative Economy, Mr. Raphael Oremuno expressed delight with the success of this year’s event, assuring that the ministry will continue to work for the promotion and propagation of Nigeria’s culture and creative arts and digital economy.

According to the Acting Permanent Secretary, the National Creativity Week is aimed at celebrating the power of creativity and providing empowerment, especially for youths of the country.

“In the light of this, it gives me great joy that this particular occasion is directed towards discovering, nurturing and showcasing the inate creative potentials as well as talent of this beautiful, young children of Stella Maris schools life camp Abuja”, he stated.

He acknowledged numerous efforts being made by critical stakeholders in the sector, in the person of Adanna Ifeoma Enwezor, the founder of the African Hair Summit, and also convener of the Afro-hair culture and Beauty Festival.

He said this year’s theme resonates with the ability of creativity to transform both the people’s mindset and the country’s economy.

“The theme of this year’s occasion is ‘Transforming the World, and Promoting Sustainable Development’. It is a testament to the ability of creativity to transform not only economically but also the mind, as well as empower everyone to imagine new ideas, make new decisions and take new steps towards making the world a better place through creativity and innovation”.

Also speaking, the Executive Director of the National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB) Dr. Shuaibu Useni said the Creativity Week is celebrated on 18th January annually around the globe, noting that it comes with huge potentials for Nigeria’s young population in the area of empowerment and capacity building.

“This event is not just about becoming an entrepreneur but also teaching the young generation how to take care of themselves. Understanding natural hair is very important for our African culture and beauty entrepreneurship.

“I like the fact that we are partnering with the African Hair Summit to get this job done. We need to begin to train our young people on how to maintain natural hair so that they don’t cause health hazards on themselves by using chemicals on their body, “he said.

Also, the Founder and CEO of the African hair summit and Afro-hair and Beauty Festival, Adanna Ifeoma Emwezo recalled her ugly experience with the use of inorganic relaxers and chemicals, a situation that became a turning point when she decided to venture into the business of advocating for the promotion and acceptance of natural hair not just in Nigeria but Africa in general.

She expressed delight in partnering with the Ministry of Arts, Culture, and Digital Economy to teach and empower the young students.

“I’m passionate about this advocacy. I have been doing this for the past 8 years now, and the responses and results have been impeccably outstanding, ”

“I urge the Students to make judicious use of what they have been taught today. I thank the minister of Arts, culture and digital economy, and her team for this auspicious collaboration. I’m delighted about this partnership, and I’m happy that this event helped achieve our objectives in propagating the opportunities in the natural hair industry, “she said.

We welcome more collaborations and partnerships in 2025. A lot of young people need to be empowered to be mentally and physically engaged and productive.