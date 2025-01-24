The reigning Face of Nigeria 2024-2025, Queen Joy Chukwujekwu, has called on students to uphold positive values to inspire change and contribute to building a brighter future for Nigeria.

She made this appeal during her visit to Oasis International School, Kado, FCT Abuja, as part of activities marking International Education Day.

Speaking on the theme “Promoting Positive Values and Relationships among Young People, “Queen Joy emphasised the importance of fostering healthy relationships and instilling values like honesty, respect, kindness, and discipline.

“I believe education is the best answer for everyone, including myself—I’m still learning. International Education Day is a day for all kids to celebrate and reflect on the importance of values in their lives,” she said.

Queen Joy, an alumna of Oasis International School (2006-2010), expressed her excitement at revisiting her alma mater.

“I came back for my project and to see my school. I’ve missed Oasis International School for a long time,” she stated.

In her address, Queen Joy urged students to believe in themselves and follow their dreams despite challenges. Recalling her journey to becoming the Face of Nigeria, she shared, “When I was contesting, it was tough because some friends didn’t believe in me. However, strangers supported me, and I was surprised to win. That’s my testimony.”

She encouraged government collaboration with beauty queens to reach and empower young people.

“If the government cannot reach schools directly, they should use beauty queens like me to encourage and talk to students,” she suggested.

Highlighting the power of social media, Queen Joy advised students to use it wisely, saying, “Share positive content, avoid cyberbullying, and remember your worth is not measured by likes or followers. You are valuable just as you are.”

Queen Joy challenged students to be ambassadors of positive change. “Be kind and honest. This is the reason someone smiles today. Let’s create a generation of young people who inspire change and build a brighter future for Nigeria.”

Her visit left a lasting impression on the students, motivating them to embrace values that shape their character and positively influence their community.