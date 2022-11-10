Ahead of the 2023 general elections, governor Udom Emmanuel has vowed to remain as the chairman of Atiku Abubakar/Ifeanyi Okowa, Presidential Campaign Council, noting that mischief makers are behind the remoured plot to dump Atiku.

He also vowed to deliver on his mission to return the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to the centre, despite the depleting ranks of some key governors of the party.

Emmanuel spoke on Tuesday at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium (Nest of Champions) venue of the campaigns flag -off for his would-be successor, Pastor Umo Eno.

He said the government took time to dispel the rumour making the rounds that he was contemplating resignation from the position.

The report widely published in some national and online media indicated that the governor was planning to quit the position over none release of funds, alleging the governor had confided in some of his inner circles that he was frustrated by the Atiku’s inability to release funds for the prosecution of campaigns.

But Emmanuel was quick to dismiss the allegation as a mere fabrication by mischief makers, who are apparently afraid of imminent defeat at the polls, maintaining that, “I remain the Chairman of the Atiku/Campaign Council”, and urged aggrieved members to bury the hatchet and work towards the collective interest of the party returning to the centre in 2023.