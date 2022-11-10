Officials of the Bayelsa State government Post-Flood Management Committee Led by the deputy governor Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo has embarked on assessment tours of damaged infrastructures and taking stock of area devastated by the 2022 flood.

According to the committee, the visit is to make assessment of the current situation in the flood displaced persons’ camps and to hear from the communities their specific needs and challenges.

While on a visit to flood displaced persons’ camps in Adagbabiri and Sagbama communities in Sagbama local government area at the instance of the state governor, Douye Diri, the deputy governor called on the federal government to work with flood-prone states in the implementation of feasible measures to check the menace of flooding in the country.

Ewhrudjakpo also implored the federal government to expedite action on the completion of Darring Dam in Adamawa as part of efforts towards tackling flooding and its devastating effects.