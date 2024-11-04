The managing director of the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), Bola Oyebamiji, has reiterated the authority’s commitment to safe and secured inland waterways in the country.

Oyebamiji who stated this at the 46th Consultative Conference of Contracting Parties in International Maritime Organization, (IMO) Headquarters in the United Kingdom, vowed that no stone would be left unturned to champion the constitutional obligations of the Authority and achieve its mandate under the umbrella of Federal Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy.

He said the safety on Nigerian Waterways remains non-negotiable as the Authority was irrevocably committed to nip in the bud the scourge of boat mishaps.

According to him, mishaps are occasioned by non-compliance with the safety standards by the reckless boat operators and defaulters.

NIWA boss further disclosed said insights at the ongoing conference would further help to improve and develop Nigeria’s inland waterways for navigation as part of the cardinal objectives of the Authority.

Oyebamiji, joined other stakeholders, intellectuals and experts in the maritime sector across the globe, where they are dissecting the topical issues bordering on Marine Geoengineering; Marine Litter and Microplastics and CO2 Sequestration in order to decisively tackle critical ocean challenges across the world.

According to him, by implementing the London Protocol, Nigeria can significantly advance its inland waterways sector, aligning it with sustainable international practices, protecting marine ecosystems and strengthening socio-economic benefits.

The Protocol which has serious implications on the Nigerian Maritime sector is centred on issues relating to inland waterways as it shapes environmental practices, safety and sustainability.

Some of the issues being deliberated on were; environmental protection; strengthened waste management practices; international compliance and standards; capacity building and training; enhanced monitoring and enforcement; support for Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and health and livelihood support respectively.