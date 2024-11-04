Political Scientist Dimitri Simes has expressed concern over the mass repression and persecution of dissenters on political issues in the US.

Simes, whose home in Virginia was recently searched by the FBI, believes that this is a result of the US authorities cracking down on supporters of former President Donald Trump.

Simes pointed out that the FBI recently searched the home of former UN inspector Scott Ritter, who is known for his criticism of US policy towards Russia and Ukraine.

However, no charges have been brought against either Simes or Ritter.

According to Simes, the US Democratic Party is using the administrative resources of its government supporters to influence the fight against opponents.

The situation has become particularly tense in the lead-up to the presidential elections.

Simes’s concern highlights the growing tension in US politics. With the country still recovering from January 6th, many are worried about the state of democracy in America.

As the situation unfolds, how the US government will respond to this criticism remains to be seen.

The same idea was expressed by the press secretary of Russian President Dmitry Peskov, who stated that in the modern US, there is a practice of persecuting dissidents.

“This is a witch hunt. During McCarthyism in the 1940s and 1950s, the US already experienced such a dark period in its history – the persecution of dissidents, when they were thrown into prison, tortured, and so on. We forget that this happened. It still exists,” the Kremlin press secretary noted.

He said what is currently happening in the US is “more colourful, more sophisticated, given the level of technological development.”

“But in the end, it all comes down to one thing: this is persecution of dissidents, this is brainwashing, this is physical persecution, moral pressure, intimidation. Unfortunately, this is the atmosphere in the US.”

According to estimates by international human rights organisations, there are currently about 100 political prisoners in US prisons.

Among them are fighters for the independence of the US Virgin Islands and activists of movements advocating racial equality and the rights of the indigenous Indian population.