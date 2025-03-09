Super Eagles captain, Ahmed Musa, on Sunday, said that it would amount to total disaster for Nigerian football if Nigeria fails to make it to the 2026 World Cup mundial.

He noted that a whole generation of talented players would be lost if Nigeria failed to qualify for the most popular sporting event.

Musa spoke at the Taiwo Awoniyi Sports Media Centre/SWAN Secretariat, Ilorin, Kwara State, where he also praised the Nottingham Forest ace Awoniyi for helping the sports writers complete a functional secretariat.

“The Super Eagles are in a very difficult situation right now, but we believe in ourselves that we can still scale through,” Musa said.

“Super Eagles cannot be absent from the 2026 World Cup. It is going to be a big disaster for Nigerian players not to be at the World Cup,” he added.

Super Eagles is currently in the fifth position in Group C with South Africa, Rwanda, Zimbabwe and Benin.

But the Super Eagles striker believed that the Rwanda game for which he had been called up to join others was key to turning around Eagles’ fortune.

“The important game is Rwanda. If we can get the three points from that match, it’s going to be a turning point for us. But it is not just a job for the Super Eagles alone. Every Nigerian must be involved because we need their support,” Ahmed Musa declared.