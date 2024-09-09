The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) has banned night grazing in Kwara State.

The association also banned children from grazing activities in the state.

National President of MACBAN, Alh Baba Othman-Ngelzarma, disclosed this in Ilọrin, the state’s capital during the inauguration of the new executives of the union.

Othman-Ngelzarma said the development becomes necessary to promote peace and good neighbourliness amongst the people of the state.

He further emphasised the need for peaceful coexistence between farmers and herdsmen in the State.

“We have told our members and the new executives to ensure that there is understanding between the pastoralists and farmers in the state. Nobody should encroach on people’s farmland and allow underage boys to graze with cattle at night. This is not acceptable.

“Whoever is engaging in night grazing is deliberately doing so to cause trouble and misunderstanding in the state. We don’t condone or support it and if we catch anyone doing so, we will personally take such a person to the security agencies for necessary action,” Othman-Ngelzarma said.

In his remarks, the new chairman of Miyetti Allah in Kwara State, Alh Idris Abubakar, said the ban on night grazing shall be enforced.