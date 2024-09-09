The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) recently launched the Device Management System (NCC-DMS), which is a thorough Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) designed to oversee and control mobile devices that connect to the country’s communication networks.

The new ‘Type Approval Business Rule 2024’ stipulates that all Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) in the country are required to connect to the system as mandated by the Commission.

It stated that the initiative is designed to ensure stricter control over mobile devices, enhance security, and promote compliance with established regulatory standards.

The Commission added that the NCC-DMS will act as a central database for tracking devices across all Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) in Nigeria.

By registering and monitoring device access, the NCC said it seeks to curb the use of unapproved devices and prevent issues such as phone theft and fraudulent activities involving mobile devices.

According to the Commission, all mobile network operators are required to connect to the NCC-DMS and mirror network-related policies configured by the NCC. This, it said ensures that network operators adhere to the same standards and policies, fostering a uniform approach to device regulation.

“NCC-DMS shall acquire the International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) of all devices latching to the communication network and synchronise with International databases of IMEI repositories.

“NCC-DMS shall maintain a registry of all communication devices available in the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” the Commission stated in the Business Rule.

It added that individuals would be able to register their mobile devices, but the number of devices allowed for registration will be limited and determined by the Commission.

Additionally, device suppliers will be responsible for registering type-approved devices on the NCC-DMS.

All MNOs are also required to synchronise their Equipment Identity Registers (EIRs) with the NCC-DMS, ensuring that mobile devices accessing their networks are compliant with NCC regulations.

Device registration on the NCC-DMS will require payment of fees, distinct from type approval fees.

This fee structure will be applied to every device registered, making it a necessary step for suppliers and individuals alike.