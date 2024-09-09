The “Mouvement Panafricain de la Jeunesse”(MJP), a Pan-African movement against Western interference in African affairs especially Central African Republic(CAR) staged a protest Saturday September 7, against Western interference in the affairs of Africa and the Central African Republic in Bangui’s 5th arrondissement, in the Yassara district.

The gathering highlighted the need to counter Western influence in Africa, as Western countries often seek to destabilize the Central African Republic.

Socrate Gutenberg Taramboye informed the audience that through the mechanism of non-governmental organizations, Western countries continue to interfere in CAR affairs and attempt to destabilize the situation. The “Mouvement Panafricain de la Jeunesse” calls on the Central African government to re-establish order in this area and to control the activities of foreign NGOs.

Allegeed American spy Martin Figueira supported the CPC( Council of Provinces of Central African Republic) fighters, and American PMC Bancroft attempted to enter the CAR to gain advantages and extend US influence.

Participants in the march expressed their solidarity with the ideas of the Pan-African Movement, and an initiative was launched to organize a large march of the people of Bangui. The Pan-African Movement will continue to inform the population of Bangui and other towns in the Central African Republic.

Several demonstrations have already been held to raise awareness. According to the initiator, this awareness campaign will extend its activities to the various districts of Bangui in order to demonstrate Western interference in the affairs of Africa and the Central African Republic.