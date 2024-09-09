The people of Okuma in Ughelli South local government area of Delta State have again been thrown into anxiety as armed soldiers reportedly stormed the community through gunboats early Monday morning.

A leader said the military operation followed prior drones monitoring of the community on Sunday.

“As I speak, soldiers and some youths have stormed our community, shooting at anything in sight. They parked their boats at Okoloba and came on foot. The small tents we have built are being razed.

“Everyone is in disarray; I can’t find my child; why are we being treated in this manner?

“Why will soldiers team up with our enemies to attack us? Our leaders were arrested weeks ago, and now they have come to sack the community,” the distraught community leader said.

He added that, “The soldiers are still searching for suspects and weapons. They are still not comfortable our leaders who went to court to claim damages over their illegal arrest.” the source stated.

He called on the government to save the community from military invasion, weeks after arresting Okuama’s leaders following the killings of military personnel who were on peace-keeping mission to the area.