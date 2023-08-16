MLS Ranks 29th Strongest League In The World

The Twenty-First Group has ranked Major League Soccer (MLS) as the 29th most competitive soccer league in the world.

A lot has changed in Major League Soccer and other leagues around the world, including the Saudi Pro League.

However, one thing that hasn’t changed is that MLS was still ranked number 29 in the world. This time, it’s according to brand-new research led by Opta, the industry leader in soccer data worldwide.

US-owned sports analytics company Opta has released new rankings for the strongest leagues in the world. For reference, the Premier League topped the list, and the Brazilian Serie A was the only non-European league in the top 10. It sat tenth on that list.

However, for American audiences, much of the focus has been on the battle between Major League Soccer and the Saudi Pro League. While MLS signed Lionel Messi, Saudi Arabia brought in key stars from across Europe. Karim Benzema, N’golo Kante, Riyad Mahrez and most recently Neymar are players to make the jump over to the Middle East. Also, Cristiano Ronaldo was already over there after joining Al-Nassr at the beginning of the year.

However, despite those changes to both leagues and the other competitions across the world, MLS sitting at 29th is not necessarily new. While Messi, Jordi Alba, and Sergio Busquets certainly make Inter Miami stronger, their impact on the league is minimal. Popularity may be growing, but these rankings are based on a combination of form, personnel, and recent success.

The league rankings are based on the averages of the teams in the league. This may hurt MLS due to its sheer size. There are, ironically, 29 teams in the American top flight. Even though the Philadelphia Union, LAFC, New England, Cincinnati and Nashville are all in the top 250 clubs, other clubs weigh the league down. For example, Toronto FC ranks No. 1135. That is right behind Douanes from the Senegal Premier League and just ahead of Atlético Baleares from the Spanish third tier.