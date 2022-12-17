The North East Development Commission, NEDC, has concluded the training and skill acquisition programme for 150 youths from the North East region of the country.

The 150 participants drawn from the six north east states underwent three months training at the Momas Metering School (MMS), in Ogun state.

Speaking at the graduation of the students at the weekend, the managing director and chief executive officer, MD/CEO, of the Commission, Mohammed Alkali expressed happiness at the successful conclusion of the three month programme on metering and electrical installations training.

Alkali, was particularly impressed by the collective interest of youths, which he said was an eloquent demonstration of their sincerity to learn livelihood skills and move the North East as a region forward.

The MD, represented at the ceremony by Hajia. Fatima Ciroma, head education unit of the Commission, said that the North East Development Commission (NEDC) engaged the services of Momas Metering School (MMS) to train 150 youths from the North East on the theory, practical skills and regulations of Energy Meters Installations and Electrical Building Installations as part of its Youth Empowerment Programme.

The training specifically, he stated aims to produce certified installers and technicians for electricity meter installations to meet the demand of Meter Asset Provider (MAP) and National Mass Metering Programme (NMMP) as approved by the Federal Government. Beyond the technical aspect of the training, the module also trained students on how to start a start-up and become entrepreneurs.

The training, is beneficial to the North East and is in line with the Commission’s commitment to help reduce unemployment and increase skilled labour and workforce in the North East as well as the Commission’s mandate regarding human capacity development as a tool for eradicating poverty in the North East.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Commission’s collaboration with the MOMAS training school covered tuition, accommodation, feeding, upkeep, personal protective equipment (PPE), customized tools bag with tools, course materials as well as extra-curricular activities whilst the training school provided the technical component.

“The 150 participants were drawn from the 6 north east states to attend the training. Even though we are graduating 149 trainees here today, we are immensely impressed that all of you here remained steadfast and received valuable knowledge that will assist you in your future.

“I implore all of you graduating today to go back home and utilise the skills you have learnt. You have all become certified electricians and I’m sure the demand for electrical services would never be limited in your various communities.

“However, let me appeal to you, show honesty, hard work and commitment in all that you are involved in so that your growth and development will be limitless. It is my dream for you that in the next couple of years, some of you may be running your own electrical businesses and be your own employers of labour.” Alkali charged them.

He said that Commission’s presence at the event was a clear evidence of its collective agreement that this capacity building is a form of training needed to improve the capacity and skills of our youths to enable them make forms of livelihoods for themselves.

He said the NEDC is committed to all initiatives that can facilitate the redevelopment and revitalization of the North East, adding, “The key to recovery in the North East lies in the quality of human resource the North East is able to produce in the long term. Our hope lies in you our Youths.”

He specifically commended the Management of the MMS as well as its affiliate partners involved in making this program a success.

Earlier, the chief of executive officer, CEO, of MOMAS, Engr. Kola Balogun, said that Nigeria is highly deficient in skills especially in the power sector which he said prompted the setting up of the school to help in closing the huge skill gap.

Balogun, also expressed the concern that with huge metering gap estimated at 8 million it would be a daunting task to achieve the timeline to meter customers still on bill estimation.