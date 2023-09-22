The late Nigerian singer and rapper, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, a.k.a Mohbad, has been featured in The Times Square’s billboard displayed on Broadway Times Square, in New York City.

This is coming a week after he died in a controversial circumstances.

His death gained international attention after fans took to social media to demand a thorough investigation of his sudden demise.

The Mohbad’s billboard read, “Will be remembered forever Mohbad. Legend are never forgotten. R.I.P.”

With his posthumous appearance, Mohbad now joins popular Nigerian music stars like Burna Boy, Wizkid, Tiwa Savage, Davido, among others, on the list of celebrities to feature on a billboard in Times Square.