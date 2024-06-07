Ad

An autopsy conducted at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) has suggested a possible drug reaction as the cause of the death of singer Promise IleriOluwa Aloba, a.k.a. Mohbad.

The budding singer had died mid-September 2023 amid controversial circumstances, prompting the Lagos State Government and the State’s Police Command to step in by launching investigation.

The autopsy results, obtained by TheCable Lifestyle on Thursday, revealed several key findings.

Samples from Mohbad’s gastric content, blood, bone marrow, liver, kidney, and lung were analyzed in a toxicology test. Anatomical and pathological findings showed an injury on his right forearm, and his body was exhumed in a state of moderate to severe decomposition.

The autopsy indicated that “no significant gross finding” could be directly attributed to the singer’s death. However, toxicology results revealed the presence of Diphenhydramine, an anti-histamine, in his system. This concentration, however, was not within a fatal or lethal range. Anti-histamines are commonly used to treat allergy symptoms, stomach problems, colds, and anxiety, among other conditions.

The report stated that the cause of death could not be definitively ascertained but noted the possibility of a drug reaction in light of the absence of any significant post-mortem and toxicology findings. The report emphasized, “It is noteworthy that the body neither had an autopsy nor embalmed prior to interment on the second day.”

Following an exhumation order, Mohbad’s body was exhumed on September 21, 2023, eight days after his burial. The autopsy found “moderate to marked decomposition of organs.” Apart from the superficial injury on the right forearm, no significant gross finding was identified.

Given this background, samples were taken for toxicology to determine if there was any anaphylactic reaction, substance abuse, overdose, or common household poisoning. The toxicology revealed positive findings of Diphenhydramine, but the concentration was not in a fatal or lethal range. Other analyses were unremarkable.

The report highlighted the challenge in determining fatal anaphylactic shock due to the delay in obtaining blood samples, stating, “In determining fatal anaphylactic shock, a blood sample needs to be taken as quickly as possible. Unfortunately, this was prevented or made impossible by the burial of the deceased on the second day.”