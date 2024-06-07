Ad

The Saudi Arabian authorities have announced the arrival of approximately 1.2 million pilgrims from various countries around the world for the 2024 Hajj.

The country’s Minister of Hajj and Umrah, Tawfig Al-Rabiah also assured that all stages of their journey have proceeded smoothly and that the pilgrims are in excellent health.

Speaking at a press conference in Riyadh, Al-Rabiah emphasised Saudi Arabia’s longstanding commitment since its establishment to serving the guests of God.

He highlighted the significant efforts made by the wise leadership to facilitate the arrival of pilgrims to the Two Holy Mosques and holy sites, ensuring they can perform their rituals with ease and reassurance, while receiving the highest levels of care and attention.

He stressed the importance of adhering to regulations and instructions and cooperation to ensure comprehensive service for all pilgrims.

Ad More Details

Al-Rabiah pointed to the launch of an international campaign to raise awareness about the dangers of violating Hajj regulations, fake campaigns, and electronic fraud practices. This campaign spans more than 20 countries globally.

Meanwhile, the national campaign “No Hajj without a Permit,” led by the Ministry of Interior and the Emirate of the Mecca Region, aims to raise awareness and enforce the regulations that organize Hajj, ensuring that all pilgrims can complete their rituals comfortably and orderly.

“We have taken measures to select companies specialised in hospitality with distinguished expertise and strong financial capabilities,” Al-Rabiah said.

“Previously, pilgrims from Europe, America, and countries without organised Hajj delegations faced issues with services arranged through tourism offices in these countries, affecting their experiences, the prices, and the services provided.

“Additionally, some pilgrims became victims of fraudulent practices. Since 1443 AH, we have organised applications for pilgrims from these regions, initially covering Europe and America, wherein applications are submitted electronically, directly without resorting to middlemen or tourism offices to ensure that pilgrims receive the agreed-upon services. Last year, we expanded further, going from covering 67 countries to 126 countries.”

To enhance the efficiency of workers within the Hajj system, Al-Rabiah explained that over the past months, more than 120,000 workers and leaders of pilgrim groups have undergone training.

Over 2,500 training workshops have been conducted in multiple languages within the Kingdom and 10 more internationally.

He underlined that Saudi Arabia has harnessed and mobilised all resources to ensure the success of Hajj 1445 AH.