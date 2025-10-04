The Mokwa Flood Relief Support Group, has called on the federal government to redeem the pledges of N2billion and other promises made to the victims of the flood disaster in Mokwa local government area of Niger State.

The group chairman, assistant Controller general of Customs (rtd), Ahmed Nasir, made the appeal while flagging off the sponsorship of 88 children and 41 widows who were victims of the flood disaster for education and skills acquisition.

He noted that the group is made up of sons and daughters of Mokwa and used the opportunity to call on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to fulfill the earlier pledge of N2billion, the construction of resettlement facilities, and the provision of a 15 MVA transformer—promises made through the Vice-President, Senator Kashim Shettima, during his visit to Mokwa to commiserate with the victims.

He praised governor Muhammad Umaru Bago for bringing relief to the flood victims, saying, “Governor Bago has made us proud. Bago is a man of his word; he has provided cash to the majority of victims to seek alternative shelter pending the completion of resettlement. We were overwhelmed by the gesture.”

Nasir added that the group’s intervention aims to alleviate the suffering of the flood survivors and complement the efforts of the state government.

He explained that since the flood wreaked havoc on the Mokwa community, many children of the victims have dropped out of school, while widows have struggled to care for their immediate families, hence the need for support.

He disclosed that no fewer than 88 pupils would be sponsored from nursery through to secondary school levels, while the 41 widows would be trained in skills such as tailoring, catering, and soap making.

In his remarks, the Ndalele of Mokwa, Alhaji Muhammadu Shaba Aliyu, expressed delight over the support from the indigenes of Mokwa and called on the federal government to redeem its pledges to the flood victims.”