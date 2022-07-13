Leading digital and telecommunications service provider, Globacom, has received high commendation from the Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona, for the company’s consistent support of the Ojude Oba Festival.

In an address by the chairman, Ojude Oba Planning Committee, Fassy Adetokunbo, published in the festival brochure for 2022, the highly revered monarch acknowledged the telecommunications company’s support of the festival since 2006, noting that it has consistently added immense value to the age-old annual cultural event.

Oba Adetona described Globacom as an unrelenting supporter which takes pride in the Nigerian culture and prayed for its continued success and prosperity.

On his part, Globacom chairman, Mike Adenuga Jr., in his goodwill message to the festival said the brand’s continued collaboration with the Ojude Oba Festival Committee is rooted in its passionate commitment to celebrate the best of Nigeria’s cultures and traditions with a view to conserving them for posterity.

He noted that cultures are means of introducing belief systems, traditions and a people’s worldview to the outside world saying, “We believe in supporting platforms for our diverse peoples across the country to fully express their cultures and traditions. This has become all the more expedient with the advent of globalisation. Our cultures are a major part of our history which should be preserved”.

In the Regberegbe competition which was one of the key features of Globacom’s sponsorship of the festival, the Egbe Obayori Okunrin Asiwaju came tops as the best dressed age grade which won N500,000 while Egbe Tobalase Okunrin and Egbe Bobamayegun won N300, 000 and N200, 000 respectively as first and second runners-up in the male category while Egbe Bobamayegun Obinrin Asiwaju came first with Egbe Arobayo Obinrin and Egbe Tobalase Obinrin emerging as runners up winning the same prizes.

In the Balogun contest, Balogun Kuku was adjudged the best in skills and dexterity on their horses while Balogun Odunuga and Balogun Gamugasa came second and third winning N500,000, N300,000 and N200,000 respectively.