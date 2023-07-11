Monarchs Urge Tinubu To Assent To Peace Corps Bill

The Etsu Nupe and chairman, Niger State Council of Traditional Rulers, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar, the paramount ruler of the Tiv nation, Tor Tiv, Orcivirigh Prof James Ayatsa and the Paramount Ruler of the Idoma Kingdom, His Royal Majesty (HRM) Agaba’Idu, Dr Elaigwu Odogbo Obagaji John, have called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to sign the Peace Corps of Nigeria (Establishment) Bill into law.

They made the call yesterday at the public lecture in commemoration of the 25th anniversary/2023 Founder’s Day celebration of Peace Corps of Nigeria held in Abuja.

Etsu Nupe, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar who was the chairman of the occasion stated that the signing of the bill into law would go a long way in helping the federal government’s efforts in the fight against insecurity in the country.

He said, “The signing of the bill would enable the Peace Corps officers to join hands with other security agencies in tackling the security challenges.”

He advised the cadets to always show discipline and be focused in the discharge of their duties anywhere.

Abubakar commended the national commandant of the corps, Dr Dickson Akor and his officers for ensuring the success of the corps despite the difficulties.