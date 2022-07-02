Following the confirmation of an index case of monkeypox in Kwara State last week, personnel of the emergency response team of the state’s Ministry of Health has commenced a sensitisation programme on the disease in Lafiagi, Edu local government area of the state.

The team led by the Disease Surveillance and Notification Officer (DSNO), Dr. Fatimah Lah, was accompanied by the representative of the World Health Organization and other resident health partners in the state.

The health officials educated residents of the Lafiagi community on the causes, symptoms, and precautionary measures for protecting themselves against the infectious disease.

They laid specific emphasis on the importance of early presentation at any health facility so that appropriate help can be obtained, adding that necessary information could be sent to relevant authorities to provide medications to support their care.

They used the opportunity to do necessary contact tracing by taking samples from suspected members and identifying contacts in the community and other neighbouring villages.

Speaking at the event held at the Emir’s Palace, the Chief Imam of Lafiagi, Alh. Jubril Ndaman prayed to God to take over the affairs of the community and help them to avert calamities. The Emir of Lafiagi was represented by the Mayaki of Lafiagi, Alhaji Aliyu Mayaki.

LEADERSHIP Weekend recalls that a driver, who had been under critical care and observation in Edu local government, was later confirmed positive for monkey pox after a laboratory test conducted on the index case.